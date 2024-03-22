Fire breaks out at clothes godown in Demra; 5 firefighting units working
The fire service was first informed of the fire at around 11.30pm Thursday
A massive fire broke out at a godown filled with clothes at Bhanga Press area of Demra in Dhaka around Thursday (21 March) midnight.
At least five units of Fire Service and Civil Defence from Demra, Postogola and Siddik Bazar fire stations are working to douse the fire, officials said at 12:30am Friday (22 March)
They also said the fire service was first informed of the fire at around 11.30pm Thursday. The first unit arrived at the spot at 11:45pm.