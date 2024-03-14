Fire at building near Hatirpool kitchen market under control; 4 rescued from rooftop

The fire at a building near the Hatirpool kitchen market has been brought under control by the Fire Service and Civil Defence units.

The fire broke out at the second storey of the six-storey building at around 6:04pm, officials of the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Photo: Collected

Seven units of fire service brought the fire under control.

At least four people have been rescued from the rooftop of the building, fire service officials said.

They added that as there is no window through which water can be poured into the burning floor, firefighters are being forced to break its walls.