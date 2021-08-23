2 girls killed in Banani building fire

Bangladesh

UNB
23 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 03:11 pm

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

Two girls were burned to death and a woman was injured seriously when a fire broke out at a building in the city's Banani area early Monday.
 
The deceased were identified as Mim, 16, and Swapna, 14.
 
Mohammad Raihanul, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said the fire broke out around 1:56 am on the 3rd floor of the 10-storey building and spread around soon.
 
On information, four firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 2:40 am. 
 
The fire service men rescued three people from the building and took them to Dhaka Metropolitan Hospital where doctors declared Mim and Swapna dead, said Farman Ali, officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station.  
 
Another woman, Rinta, 30, suffered serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
 
However, it is still not clear what caused the fire, said police.
 

