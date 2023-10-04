Fire at Amin Colony in Ctg’s Bayezid area under control

Bangladesh

UNB
04 October, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 01:06 pm

Fire at Amin Colony in Ctg’s Bayezid area under control

No reports of casualty from the fire incident were received as of filing this report at 9:20am

UNB
04 October, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 01:06 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A fire that broke out in a tin-shed colony in the Bayezid area of Chattogram early today has been brought under control, said fire service officials.

No reports of casualty from the fire incident were received as of filing this report at 9:20am.

The blaze erupted at one of the houses of Amin Colony, where mostly lower-income people live, around 6:25 am and spread to the adjacent houses, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

On information, a fire-fighting unit from nearby Bayezid Station rushed to the spot and later five more units joined in and brought the fire under control around 7:10 am, he said.

The exact cause of the fire could not be known immediately, the fire official added.

Top News

fire in Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

6h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

8m | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

3h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

17h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

16h | TBS Economy