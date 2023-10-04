Fire at Amin Colony in Ctg’s Bayezid area under control

A fire that broke out in a tin-shed colony in the Bayezid area of Chattogram early today has been brought under control, said fire service officials.

No reports of casualty from the fire incident were received as of filing this report at 9:20am.

The blaze erupted at one of the houses of Amin Colony, where mostly lower-income people live, around 6:25 am and spread to the adjacent houses, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

On information, a fire-fighting unit from nearby Bayezid Station rushed to the spot and later five more units joined in and brought the fire under control around 7:10 am, he said.

The exact cause of the fire could not be known immediately, the fire official added.