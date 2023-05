A fire that broke out in an 8-storey building in Adabar of Dhaka's Mohammadpur has been brought under control.

The fire started around 12pm at the basement of the building.

Five units of Fire Service worked and brought the fire under control around 1:33pm, confirmed fire service sources.

Shahidul Islam Sumon, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters told TBS "We're on the way with ladders and orher advanced equipment."