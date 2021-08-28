Fine, legal action if Aedes breeding source found at any establishment: Mayor Atiqul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 10:14 pm

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Saturday said the city corporation will take necessary legal actions if Aedes breeding ground is found at any home or establishment.

During the inspection of a mosquito eradication drive in the capital's Mirpur area, the mayor expressed dissatisfaction about the poor stagnant water management at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority's (BRTA) Mirpur office. 

"The BRTA office premises has become a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes. A regular case was filed against it as we found a huge number of Aedes mosquito larvae at different places in its premises," he said.  

At that time, he also inspected the implementation of a campaign with the slogan "Cleaning house for 10 minutes every Saturday at 10am".

Stating that only with everyone's cooperation can the battle against Dengue be won, the mayor urged all to check and remove stagnant water frequently from their building premises.

The mayor also said a special campaign to eradicate mosquitoes in Dhaka North's Ward 10, 11, 14, 17, 20, and 35, has started from Saturday. It will continue till 2 October.

Illegally constructed shops on Senpara Parbata road behind the BRTA office were also bulldozed during this time.

"No one has the right to occupy sidewalks or roads as they are built for public use. We will take action if all who have illegally occupied public places do not vacate those as soon as possible," he said.

