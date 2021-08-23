Find way for reducing gap between 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine: PM 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the concerned officials to find a way whether the gap between two doses of Covid-19 vaccine could be reduced.

She gave this instruction in the cabinet meeting on Monday, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press conference at the Secretariat.

The news agency BSS reported on Sunday that about 2.24crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Of these, over 1.66 crore received the first dose and over 65 lakh people took the second dose.