Find way for reducing gap between 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine: PM 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 August, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 02:28 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the concerned officials to find a way whether the gap between two doses of Covid-19 vaccine could be reduced.

She gave this instruction in the cabinet meeting on Monday, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press conference at the Secretariat.

The news agency BSS reported on Sunday that about 2.24crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. 

Of these, over 1.66 crore received the first dose and over 65 lakh people took the second dose.

