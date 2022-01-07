Find labour market outside the Middle East: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen urged Bangladeshi missions in different countries to find new labour markets and employ the country's manpower there.

"Most of our migrant workers are in the Middle East. But we also want to send our manpower to other regions", he said while exchanging English New Year greetings at a virtual meeting with Bangladesh ambassadors and high commissioners posted abroad on Thursday (6 Januray).

If manpower is sent to other countries, on the one hand Bangladesh will play a direct role in the development of that country and on the other hand the workers will be able to contribute to Bangladesh's development by sending remittances, he added.

Photo: Courtesy

The foreign minister also gave directions for the implementation of economic diplomacy and public diplomacy as a strategic diplomatic initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make Bangladesh an upper middle income country by 2031 and a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral (Retd) Khurshed Alam, Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, ambassadors and high commissioners of Bangladesh posted abroad, Director Generals of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and concerned officials were present at the meeting virutally.