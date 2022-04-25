Find another place for building Kalabagan police station: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 01:55 pm

Related News

Find another place for building Kalabagan police station: Home minister

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today instructed the city corporation to find another location for the construction of Kalabagan police station.

While distributing Eid gifts in the capital's Tejgaon on Monday, the minister said this following the detention of Syeda Ratna - one of the leading activists of the "Save Tetultala Playground" movement - and her 17-year-old son by Kalabagan police yesterday for allegedly obstructing government work.

Later, they were released upon the undertaking that they will not obstruct any government work in the future.

Earlier, Kalabagan police attempted to file a case against the two on the same charges.

Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman, New Market Zone assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed that they were accused in a case being filed around 9:30pm.

The mother and son were brought to the Kalabagan police station around 11:30am. They were kept in separate custody.

People on social media condemned the police for keeping 17-year-old Abdullah in custody meant for adults and naming him in the case.

The Tetultala playground, under ward 17 of Dhaka South City Corporation, has long been used as the playground for children and other social activities like a funeral prayer by the locals.

But the Kalabagan police mounted a signboard in 2020 mentioning the spot was fixed for the police station. The residents immediately protested the action, removed the signboard, and continued using the space as before.

The police then demarcated the space with barbed-wire fencing on 31 January this year. Some members of the Kalabagan police station were also seen guarding the space routinely.    

Earlier in March, DMP officials said the Kalabagan police station complex will be constructed soon and there is no scope to return the land compromising the demand of local people.

A Dhaka South City Corporation source said Tetultala playground is not on its list of playgrounds. The locals were using it as a playground.

In a notice issued by the Dhaka district administration on 24 August last year, it was mentioned that the playground was proposed to be acquired by the government for the construction of the DMP Kalabagan thana building there. In the notice, the land was mentioned as fallow land.

Later, the residents of Kalabagan, environmentalists, social, cultural and development activists and the children and youths started a movement protesting the notice on 11 September.

Syeda Ratna and residents have long been continuing the movement protesting the construction of the thana building.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Kalabagan / Kalabagan playground

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

2h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

4h | Panorama
Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

3h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

3h | Videos
Edible oil market gets volatile

Edible oil market gets volatile

18h | Videos
Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2