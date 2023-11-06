Financial resources far short of climate adaptation needs in Bangladesh: Speakers

The presently available financial resources remain far short of the adaptation needs in Bangladesh, speakers said at the inauguration programme of Training on Adaptation Finance: Enabling Direct Access to the GCF in Bangladesh (Phase I: Climate science in climate finance) yesterday.

The programme has been organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA), said a press release.

The 52 climate change adaptation projects in Bangladesh's Delta Plan have a projected cost of $23.23 billion. The plan envisages $2 billion from the GCF every year for financing but so far only $441.2 million of GCF financing in total has been allocated to Bangladesh.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, special envoy to Prime Minister for Climate Change and Chairman, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was present in the programme as chief guest. Anna Balance, Senior Climate and Environment Advisor, British High Commission, Dhaka and Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO, IDCOL were the special guests at the event.

SM Mehedi Ahsan, Country Manager, GCA welcomes the guests. Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) chaired the event.

Keynote on the masterclass concept of climate change adaptation was presented by Ali Haider, senior Climate finance specialist, GCA.

After the inauguration, a panel discussion was held where a presentation on the climate adaptation finance landscape: Global and Bangladesh perspective was delivered by Mosleh Uddin, senior programme officer- climate finance, GCA.

According to the concept note Bangladesh is high on the list of countries most vulnerable to climate change, ranking seventh on the 2021 World Climate Risk Index. Climate change-induced natural disasters particularly impact Bangladesh due to its geographic location and flat, low-lying topography.

High population density, poverty, and reliance on climate-sensitive sectors for water and food security, increase its vulnerability. Climate-induced disasters are exacerbating stresses on Bangladesh's positive and hard-earned development trajectory, impeding socioeconomic progress and human well-being.

At the inauguration of the training programme speakes said that one of the main challenges for successfully accessing Green Climate Fund (GCF) finance is demonstrating a compelling climate rationale in funding proposals. A large number of proposals, submitted for GCF approval, were not endorsed by the Independent Technical Advisory Panel (ITAP) on the grounds of insufficient demonstration of a climate rationale.

To improve its capabilities of accessing GCF finance, Bangladesh needs to ensure sustainable technical capacity on this climate rationale and other related matters across the entire fund-access ecosystem. This includes three level of key players to design and prepare funding proposals: Access Entities (AEs), Executing Entities (EEs) and Adaptation Experts.

Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a financial mechanism established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to support developing countries in their efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. As the world's largest climate fund, it offers a range of financial instruments which governments and other accredited entities can access.

One of the GCF's distinctive features is the provision for developing countries to access financial resources through national entities, meaning that climate finance can be channelled to the country directly.

They said Bangladesh's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) identified a financing need of $203 billion for the period of 2023-50. Developing climate resilience will require seven times the current spending to transform adaptation, at a rate of $8.5 billion per year, with $6.0 billion per year expected from external sources or international climate funds and development partners.

Actions to close the adaptation financing gap will need to target multiple sources, both public and private, international, and domestic, while exploiting complementarities – speakers recommend.

The goal of this three-day training on adaptation finance is to develop the capacity of Access Entities, Executing Entities and Adaptation Experts to better present the climate science rationale in adaptation concept notes and funding proposals for the GCF.

GCF resources are allocated based on the ability of a proposed activity to demonstrate "its potential to adapt to the impacts of climate change in the context of promoting sustainable development and a paradigm shift and the urgent and immediate needs of vulnerable countries".