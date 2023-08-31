Financial literacy crucial for women's inclusion: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:34 pm

Related News

Financial literacy crucial for women's inclusion: Experts

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:34 pm

Financial literacy can help women better understand banking, savings, and investment options, which can improve their access to and use of financial services in Bangladesh, bankers and experts said at a roundtable yesterday.

A2i, an initiative of the government, and UNDP organised the discussion in partnership with The Business Standard at the latter's office.

They said that enhanced financial literacy fosters confidence, encouraging women to engage with formal financial institutions, access credit, and contribute to economic growth through the inclusion of women.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Md Abul Bashar attended the roundtable as chief guest, while A2i Gender Specialist Nahid Sharmin presented a keynote paper.

Representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and banks, as well as an economist, also spoke. Sajjadur Rahman, deputy editor of The Business Standard, moderated the programme.

In her presentation, Nahid Sharmin said promoting financial literacy among women in Bangladesh paves the way for economic inclusion, empowerment, and equitable development.

Digital financial services and microfinance institutions helped women save more than men, taking microloans equally, she said, adding that in terms of frequency and magnitude of using the financial services, they significantly lag behind men, just like their backwardness in accessing technology—using mobile phones and data.

Professor Sayema Haque Bidisha, of economics at the University of Dhaka, said women are not actively using financial services like men, and their control and confidence in financial decision-making need widespread financial literacy.

The digital and urban-rural gap needs to be narrowed down along with making small entrepreneurs' lives easier through lots of process simplification, she added.  

Manusher Jonno Foundation Executive Director Shaheen Anam said if access to financial services or microfinance changes the position of women in their families and in society, which would be the most important thing.

There needs to be a change in how society looks at women, and treating women as equal partners is crucial, she added.

Shaheen Anam said, "A more women-friendly environment is the bottom line so that they have access to all the services."

The Bangladesh Bank, under its announced guidelines, has been offering huge low-cost funds to banks for lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs, promoting their emergence, said Md Abul Bashar.

"However, most banks were not doing their best," said the central bank executive director, expressing his frustration.

Trust Bank Managing Director Humaira Azam stressed the need for policy relaxation for small borrowers for the sake of impactful finances.

Echoing other speakers, Oxfam Enterprise Development Programme Officer Sayeda Maksuda Jahan said financial literacy and women's economic empowerment have a strong relationship, and collaboration among regulators, NGOs, the private sector, and other stakeholders is important to strengthen it.

Financial inclusion of women / women empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans