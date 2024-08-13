Financial Excellence Limited appoints Nilufar Rahman as new CEO

13 August, 2024, 08:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Financial Excellence Limited is proud to announce the appointment of Nilufar Rahman as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With over 25 years of experience in finance, HR, and strategic business development, Ms. Rahman is set to lead the company into a new era of growth and innovation.

As the founder of Long Run Strategy, Ms. Rahman has a proven track record in consultancy services, focusing on finance, HR, business planning, and microcredit support, reads a press release. 

Her distinguished career includes pivotal roles at Eastern Bank Limited, where she played a key role in enhancing corporate funding, customer service, and priority banking services, driving significant business growth.

Ms. Rahman has also held important positions at American Express Bank Bangladesh, Citibank N.A. Bangladesh, and DHL Worldwide Express, further demonstrating her expertise in customer care and relationship management. Her history of exceeding goals and surpassing customer expectations aligns seamlessly with Financial Excellence Limited's mission.

Nilufar Rahman holds a Master's degree in English Literature from Dhaka University.

 

Financial Excellence Limited

