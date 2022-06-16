Finance ministry explains minister’s remarks on flat owners having black money

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

Finance ministry explains minister’s remarks on flat owners having black money

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

The finance ministry on Thursday explained Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal's remarks on flat and land owners in Dhaka.

Recently, many online editions of some dailies and news portals published articles with headlines such as "Finance Minister: All flat and land owners in Dhaka own black money", which have garnered much attention.

Such headlines with incomplete information are causing confusion among the people, reads a finance ministry press release published on Thursday (16 June).

"If someone does not read the whole story then such headlines are sending the wrong message. Therefore, it is requested to refrain from creating unwanted confusion and convey the actual message after listening to the whole statement", reads the press release.

According to the press release, responding to a question from reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic and Public Procurement on 15 June, the finance minister had said the actual price of land in the capital's Gulshan is higher than the price it is registered for.

"However, as the price of land is fixed for each mouza (plot), it is not possible to register it at the actual price. So, black money is being created there. Who is out of the purview of black money?" the minister was quoted saying.

Answering the same question, the finance minister further said that the reality is that the flat which is being registered for Tk2 crore, might actually cost Tk10 crore. As a result, the government is not getting any additional registration fee. This is where black money is being created, said the minister.

As per the release, he said, "Everyone should understand these issues. Only the person who owns land or a flat in Dhaka city can tell you what price the land has been registered for and what the actual price was."

"So, everyone who owns land or flat in Dhaka is, in a way, owners of black money. However, our existing system is responsible for this".

Top News

Finance Minister / Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal / black money

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

6h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

7h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

9h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

8h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

9h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh