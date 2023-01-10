Finance minister urges WB to undertake bigger projects in Bangladesh

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has requested the World Bank to undertake bigger projects to visually represent its position in Bangladesh.

"There are many important sectors for the World Bank to work in Bangladesh. They can work on our rivers and river-centric economy. One of the tools of our economy is our youth, the World Bank can take special measures for the youth," he said at a meeting with newly appointed World Bank Country Director Abdoulaye Seck.

The country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan said that Bangladesh is a true global champion in various aspects including GDP growth, women empowerment and climate adaptation.

The finance minister noted that Bangladesh's GDP has been on the rise despite global economic challenges.

Citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) statistics published in the Canadian online publication Visual Capitalist, Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy globally.

