Finance minister off to Geneva to attend LDC meeting

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 12:41 pm

The meeting will be held from 30 August to 2 September in Geneva, Switzerland

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal left Dhaka for Geneva on Saturday to attend the Asia-Pacific Regional Review Meeting on the implementation of IPoA in preparation for the 5thUnited Nations Conference on the LDC (UNLDC-5).

The meeting will be held from 30 August to 2 September in Geneva, Switzerland.

In the meeting, the finance minister will highlight the various steps that were adopted by the Government of Bangladesh to transit from LDC (Least Developed Countries).

Other international communities will collectively evaluate their development goals at this meeting as well. At the same time, discussions will be held on how to return to the path of development post-Covid-19.

It will also host another meeting to discuss 12 LDCs in the Asia-Pacific region.

The United Nations and the Government of Bangladesh have jointly convened an Asia-Pacific Regional Review Meeting in Doha on 23-26 January 2022 to prepare for the 5th UN Conference on LDCs. The meeting will discuss issues related to regional development in the Asia-Pacific region over the next decade and accelerating the least sustainable development.

