Finance minister directs DCs to act against misinformation

Deputy commissioners have to stand up against the propaganda of political opponents regarding the government's development activities, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (4 March).

At a briefing on the second day of the four-day Deputy Commissioner Conference organised at the capital's Osmani Smriti Auditorium, the finance minister said, "I told the DCs one thing. Now that we have reached the highest position in independent Bangladesh, development indicators are increasing. There is no uncertainty or pessimism.

"The BNP says they do not not see any development. Begum Zia, who was the prime minister when BNP was in power, said the Padma Bridge would collapse. They say all these things."

He said since the DCs knew about these propaganda campaigns, they would have to portray the real thing.

He said Bangladesh is progressing with the delta plan of Sheikh Hasina, and it has spread hope among the people.

The finance minister also played down inflation as the people's primary concern.

"How is inflation the main concern? Can you not see anything else? One crore people have been given [ration] cards. They can buy things at low prices."

During the occasion, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said the DCs have already been told about austerity measures.

State Planning Minister Shahiduzzaman Sarkar said, "I have said the government's desire is not only a political desire but also a desire to develop; they should focus on implementing that desire.

"The country's people said the DCs and UNOs are part of the state, and their deeds are considered as those of the government," he added.

"I requested the DCs to be more people friendly," Shahiduzzaman said.