Final round of Bangabandhu National Skills Competition 2021 from 29-30 December

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:44 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The final round of Bangabandhu National Skills Competition 2021 will be held in total four venues in Dhaka from 29-30 December.

National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Joint Secretary (administration and finance) Nurul Amin made the announcement during an event held at the Bida Bhaban in Agargaon on Sunday.

The winners of this competition will take part in a global skills competition scheduled for next year's October in Shanghai after a grooming session of six months. 

With the theme "Master Skills Change the World", the "WorldSkills Shanghai 2022" will be held from 12-17 October where Bangladesh has eyed to send contestants in 13 trades.

Earlier this year, NSDA undertook the initiative for selecting competent competitors who will participate in the competition in Shanghai.

Divisional level competitions were arranged across the country on 30 October and total 66 candidates were selected for the final round.

A total of 1,707 candidates from eight divisions – Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rangpur and Barisal – sat for examinations in 13 trades.

The trades include painting and decorating, plastering and drywall systems, fashion technology, print media technology, IT network system administration, web technologies, cloud computing, cyber security, welding, cooking, restaurant services, patisserie and confectionery, and bakery.

NSDA Executive Chairman Dulal Krishna Saha also attended the event.

National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) / Bangabandhu National Skills Competition 2021 / WorldSkills Shanghai 2022

