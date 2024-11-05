Final report filed in extortion case against Tarique Rahman

Police today (5 November) filed final report in an extortion case against eight people including BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, pleading to relieve them of the charges as it did not find the allegations brought against them true.

Investigation officer detective branch inspector Md Sazzad Hossain filed the report with the general registration wing Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. The court is scheduled to hold hearing on the matter on 27 November.

The other accused in the case are Gias Uddin Al Mamun, Obaidullah Khandaker, Kamruzzaman, Engineer Mahbubul Alam, Engineer AKM Shoyeb Bashuri, Azizul Karim Tarek and Monijur Rahman alias Manik.

The complaint on 7 May 2009, filed an affidavit through notary public, saying the allegations brought against the accused were false and he filed the complaint under the pressure of vested quarters. He doesn't want to pursue the case anymore.

During the investigation also, the complainant told the investigation officer that he didn't even know the accused and was forced to file the fabricated allegations under political and administrative pressures.

Contractor farm Abdul Monem Limited general manager Khairul Bashar had filed the case in 2007 for demanding Tk10.31 crore in extortion.