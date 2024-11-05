Final report filed in extortion case against Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh

BSS
05 November, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

Final report filed in extortion case against Tarique Rahman

Investigation officer detective branch inspector Md Sazzad Hossain filed the report

BSS
05 November, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:34 pm
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected

Police today (5 November) filed final report in an extortion case against eight people including BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, pleading to relieve them of the charges as it did not find the allegations brought against them true.

Investigation officer detective branch inspector Md Sazzad Hossain filed the report with the general registration wing Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. The court is scheduled to hold hearing on the matter on 27 November.

The other accused in the case are Gias Uddin Al Mamun, Obaidullah Khandaker, Kamruzzaman, Engineer Mahbubul Alam, Engineer AKM Shoyeb Bashuri, Azizul Karim Tarek and Monijur Rahman alias Manik.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The complaint on 7 May 2009, filed an affidavit through notary public, saying the allegations brought against the accused were false and he filed the complaint under the pressure of vested quarters. He doesn't want to pursue the case anymore.

During the investigation also, the complainant told the investigation officer that he didn't even know the accused and was forced to file the fabricated allegations under political and administrative pressures.

Contractor farm Abdul Monem Limited general manager Khairul Bashar had filed the case in 2007 for demanding Tk10.31 crore in extortion. 

Tarique Rahman / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

1h | Videos
Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

3h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

4h | Videos