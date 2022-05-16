Filmmaker Goutam Ghosh calls on PM

Filmmaker Goutam Ghosh calls on PM

Visiting Indian national award winning filmmaker Goutam Ghosh and noted Indian film director Satyam Roy Chowdhury today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

After the meeting, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said that they discussed about the documentary film titled "Kolkatai Bangabandhu (Bangabandhu in Kolkata)" being made by Goutam Ghosh during his stay in Kolkata on the life of Bangabandhu and the struggles in his political career.

The Father of the Nation's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana and his grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present at the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana highlighted outline of the documentary before Goutam Ghosh and Satyam Roy Chowdhury. They also described Bangabandhu's struggles and hardships during his student life in Kolkata.

Both daughters also projected political life and philosophy of the great leader during the discussion.

At the meeting, Goutam Ghosh and Satyam Roy Chowdhury said they visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital and saw the ghoulish signs of the 15 August killing in every corner of the Museum.

They described the books "Bangabandhu's Unfinished Memoirs" and "Karagarer Rojnamcha" as a great  part of history.

Goutam and Satyam also said they feel proud to be making this documentary.

The Indian national award winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose is making a 30-minute documentary film titled "Kolkatai Bangabandhu (Bangabandhu in Kolkata) to highlight the life and works of Bangabandhu.

On April 4, Goutam Ghosh shooting the film in a classroom at the Maulana Azad College in Kolkata, which was named Islamia College when Bangabandhu studied there during 1945-46 academic year.

