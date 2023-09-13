Film director Sohanoor Rahman Sohan passes away

Renowned film director Sohanoor Rahman Sohan passed way at the capital's Crescent hospital here this evening. He was 64.

Sohan, mostly recognised for his famous film "Keyamot Theke Keyamot", breathed his last in his sleep at his residence.

He was taken to the hospital around 6.41 pm where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, hospital sources said.

The film director died just after the demise of his wife yesterday.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud expressed profound Shock and sorrow at the death of renowned film director Sohanoor Rahman Sohan.



In a message of condolence, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.