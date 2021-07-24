Fewer people left Dhaka this Eid than the previous: Mustafa Jabbar

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the number of homebound people decreased during Eid-ul-Azha compared to those left Dhaka on Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, more people entered Dhaka in a single day (22 July) after this Eid than the previous Eid celebrated in May.

According to the statistics shared by the minister on Facebook, 10,645,697 SIM users of different mobile operators left Dhaka in 12 days during Eid-ul-Fitr while 10,494,683 left the capital in eight days during Eid-ul-Azha.

A total of 820,516 SIM users entered Dhaka on Thursday alone while the number was 412,763 during Eid-ul-Fitr.

People's "frantic" journey towards hometowns to celebrate the two biggest festivals raises a fresh fear that Covid-19 infections may spread further.

Meanwhile, just after three days of Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladesh on Saturday recorded the Covid-19 positivity rate at 32.55%, which is the highest in this year.