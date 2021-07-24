Fewer people left Dhaka this Eid than the previous: Mustafa Jabbar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 09:26 pm

Related News

Fewer people left Dhaka this Eid than the previous: Mustafa Jabbar

However, more people entered Dhaka in a single day (22 July) after this Eid than the previous Eid celebrated in May

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 09:26 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the number of homebound people decreased during Eid-ul-Azha compared to those left Dhaka on Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, more people entered Dhaka in a single day (22 July) after this Eid than the previous Eid celebrated in May. 

According to the statistics shared by the minister on Facebook, 10,645,697 SIM users of different mobile operators left Dhaka in 12 days during Eid-ul-Fitr while 10,494,683 left the capital in eight days during Eid-ul-Azha.

A total of 820,516 SIM users entered Dhaka on Thursday alone while the number was 412,763 during Eid-ul-Fitr.

People's "frantic" journey towards hometowns to celebrate the two biggest festivals raises a fresh fear that Covid-19 infections may spread further.

Meanwhile, just after three days of Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladesh on Saturday recorded the Covid-19 positivity rate at 32.55%, which is the highest in this year.

Top News

Eid-ul-Adha / Leaving Dhaka / Mustafa Jabbar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

2h | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr

6
Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
Bangladesh

Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes