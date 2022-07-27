Fewer men in the country than women, total population 16.51 crore: BBS

The male population in the country is less than the female population, said the population census report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Bangladesh's current population stands at 16 crore 51 lakh 58 thousand 616. Of which, 8 crore 17 lakh 12 thousand 824 are male, while 8 crore 33 lakh 47 thousand 206 are females, the BBS said at the first digital "Census and Household Census 2022" preliminary report publication ceremony at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Wednesday (27 July).

The number of females is 16 lakh 34 thousand 379 more than the number of males in the country.

National Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury was present as the chief guest in the event while Planning Minister MA Mannan chaired the event. State Minister of Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister of Planning Shamsul Alam was present as special guests.

The population of the third gender stood at 12 thousand 629 in the country, the report added.

Annual population growth rate is 1.22%. The country has a population density of 1,119 people per square kilometres.

Of the total population, 1 crore 12 lakh 19 thousand 708 people live in the capital Dhaka.

According to the report, Bangladesh's population has increased by 2 crore 11 lakh in the last 11 years.

The country's population was 7.15 core in the first post-independence census. Then in 1981 census was held. At that time the total population increased to 8 crore 71 lakh 19 thousand 965.

On 15 June this year, the census and house enumeration activities started simultaneously across the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the week-long census at a ceremony at her official residence Gonobhaban in the capital.

The census was scheduled to end on 21 June, but due to floods in the northeastern districts, the census continued till 28 June.

The BBS conducted the census after more than 11 years.