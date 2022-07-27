Fewer men in the country than women: BBS

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:12 am

The population of Bangladesh at present is 16 crore 51 lakh 58 thousand 616. Among them, 8 crore 17 lakh 12 thousand 824 are male, while 8 crore 33 lakh 47 thousand 206 are females

The male population in the country is less than the female population, said a recent report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). 

The population of Bangladesh at present is 16 crore 51 lakh 58 thousand 616. Among them, 8 crore 17 lakh 12 thousand 824 are male, while 8 crore 33 lakh 47 thousand 206 are females, the BBS said at the first digital "Census and Household Census 2022" preliminary report publication ceremony at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Wednesday (27 July).

The population of the third gender is 12 thousand 629 people.

On 15 June, the census and house enumeration activities started simultaneously across the country.

The census was scheduled to end on 21 June, but due to floods in the northeastern districts, the census continued till 28 June.

