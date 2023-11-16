Fewer incidents of arson, more vehicular movement as 5th phase of blockade ends

More traffic amidst blockade: Long-distance buses and cargo transports run in the capital’s Shanir Akhra area on 15 November. The day marked the beginning of the fifth round of the opposition’s countrywide blockade and saw relatively more traffic than the first days of earlier blockades. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The country witnessed fewer incidents of arson attacks and more frequent vehicular movement on roads over the 48-hour period of the BNP and Jamaat's fifth spell of blockade ending tonight.

Normalcy is returning when the country is shrouded with a security blanket over fears of possible disasters after the 7 January national polls announcement yesterday, reports our correspondent.

At least 16 arson attacks on several buses and vehicles have been reported across the country over the last 2 days, said Fire Service and Civil Defense's station officer Talha Bin Zasim.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence sources, from November 14 to 16 November, the fire service received reports of 18 vehicles being set in fire.

Of those, 5 incidents occurred in Dhaka City, 2 in Dhaka Division (Dohar, Tangail), 1 in Barisal Division (Jhalakathi), 5 in Rajshahi Division (Nator, Bogra, Chapainawabganj), 2 in Chattogram Division (Chattogram, Chandpur), 1 in Sylhet Division (Sylhet Sadar).

In total, 7 buses, 3 covered vans, 5 trucks, 2 Lagunas, 1 train were burnt.

Since 28 October, a total 171 arson attacks were reported all over the country.

Over 13,000 BNP activists and 2,300 Jamaat men were allegedly arrested by law enforcement agencies, claimed party leaders. However, the police headquarters refused to share the data when The Business Standard contacted at least a dozen of the police officials.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday informed the media that the elite force have arrested 474 persons over allegations of arson attacks and vandalism.

As of 14 November, a total of 1,965 opposition men were arrested and 153 cases have been filed with several police stations in Dhaka, said K N Niyati Roy, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Passengers scanty as long-haul buses scheduled after 5th phase of blockade

On Thursday, the majority of bus companies were prepared to start long-haul buses from Gabtoli terminal this afternoon, as the fifth phase of blockade is nearing an end. However, the number of passengers traveling was fewer than expected.

"As many as 60 buses leave from Gabtoli and Syedabad every day, but only about 20 will leave today," a counter master said.

Bus services were resuming after almost a week, yet there was a lack of passengers.

Some passengers were seen waiting at the Gabtoli bus terminal since morning, but no long-distance bus left the terminal yet. Most bus company operators plan to start buses after 3:30pm but maximum buses were rescheduled for the passenger crisis.

Counter Master of Shyamoli N. R. Travels Shawkat Ali Babu told The Business Standard (TBS) that usually 45 buses are operated within the North districts. Now, only 10-12 buses are being operated due to blockades.

He said buses leave the terminal around 5pm. Till 2:30pm, about 15-16 passengers have booked tickets for buses bound for North Bengal, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Dinajpur, he added.

Aslam of Jamuna Line told TBS, "Wednesday no buses left the terminal. Buses will start leaving for North Bengal around 4pm Thursday. Normally we operate five buses but today we will run two as there were very few passengers."

Hanif Enterprise station master Vikram Chandra Das said, "We started the bus from 3:45pm. About 20 passengers have booked tickets for the first bus."

The ticket master of Golden Line Transport said, "Afternoon, our car left at 2 pm and the passengers were a good number, but we are not getting passengers on the afternoon scheduled buses."

The manager of Satkhira Express Ershad Ullah said, one bus left at 2pm, the passenger number was good. "But there were no passengers in the afternoon. Normally we used to leave 5/6 buses throughout the day. Maybe 2-3 are scheduled to leave on Thursday."

He also said that because of the blockade, it is becoming difficult to maintain his family. "If buses do not run, there is no salary."

Shakura Paribahan counter master Raju said 15-16 buses used to go towards Barisal throughout the normal time. 5 buses have been kept on schedule on Thursday. If there are fewer passengers, the number of buses may decrease further.

Salm Mahmud was waiting at the Gabtoli bus terminal to go to his village home Chuadanga for urgent needs. He said, "I have been sitting for the bus since noon. The bus was scheduled to leave at 4 o'clock. But as the passengers are few, we are delayed. I would not go home in this situation unless there was an urgent need."