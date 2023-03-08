Some people may be trapped under rubble of Gulistan building: Fire service

Fire service personnel have said there is a possibility a few people may be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed five-storied building in the capital's Gulistan area.

Search-and-rescue efforts continue for the second day as workers are toiling away to reach victims buried under debris after the area was hit by a massive explosion on Tuesday (8 March) which claimed at least 18 lives leaving scores injured.

"A water tank inside the building's basement may have exploded. Blast victims could have fallen into the tank as well," Lt Colonel Tajul, director of operations at the fire service, told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, police said they were not able to cut through the building's damaged pillars to make way for rescuers as the vibration might eventually cause more damage to the already risky infrastructure.