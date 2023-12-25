Festivities and messages of peace mark Christmas celebration in Bangladesh

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

In Bangladesh, Christmas 2023 is being celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour, as the Christian community here joins the rest of the world in commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. This year's celebration is a testament to the country's cultural diversity and communal harmony. 

At the heart of Christmas celebrations in Bangladesh is the spirit of rebirth, new beginnings, forgiveness, and peace. 

The festive decorations are a sight to behold: Christmas trees adorned with colourful lights, and the air filled with the joyous sounds of Christmas carols and hymns, especially during the special prayer sessions at churches. These vibrant celebrations are not just a display of faith but also a means of strengthening community bonds. 

In the light of Christmas

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have extended their greetings for the occasion. The President will host a grand reception at Bangabhaban, which will see the participation of the Archbishop of Bangladesh, foreign dignitaries, eminent members of the Christian community, and other religious and professional leaders. A highlight of this reception will be a performance by a group of singers, culminating in President Shahabuddin joining the community in cutting a Christmas cake. 

Bangladesh's media, including Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, and various private channels and radio stations, are set to broadcast special programs that underscore the day's significance. National newspapers are also publishing special articles to mark the occasion. 

In his message, President Shahabuddin emphasised Bangladesh's commitment to communal harmony, reflecting on the nation's long-standing tradition of religious freedom. He recalled the vision of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for a non-communal Bangladesh and urged all to work towards realising this vision and building a prosperous and 'Smart Bangladesh' as envisaged by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Echoing these sentiments, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reflected on Christ's mission to establish justice and peace, citing his sacrifices for the needy as an enduring inspiration. She called upon everyone to contribute to building a 'Smart Bangladesh,' fulfilling Bangabandhu's dream of a hunger-free, non-communal 'Sonar Bangladesh.'  

This year's Christmas celebration in Bangladesh goes beyond mere festivities. It is a reflection of the nation's spirit of unity, peace, and progress, as it continues on its journey towards a brighter future.

 

