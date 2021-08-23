Fertilizer unloading halted from Chinese ship following Covid-19 symptoms among sailors

Bangladesh

TBS reports
23 August, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 09:35 am

The unloading of fertilizer from a Chinese ship carrying DAP fertilizer at Chattogram Port has been halted after Covid-19 symptoms were reported among seven sailors.  

The crew members were sent to quarantine for 14 days on Sunday.

Besides, the ship is currently anchored at the port's Alpha Jetty with sailors.

According to Chittagong port sources, the body temperature of the seven crew members of the bulk carrier 'MV Seren Juniper', that left Nantong port of China with fertilizer 15 days ago, was found to be high.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Omar Farooq said, "They have been asked to stay in quarantine for 14 days as per the advice of the port authority's health officer; meanwhile, unloading goods from the ship will be suspended."

Reportedly, the ship carrying the Bahamian flag reached the waters of Chittagong port on 12 August with 46,300 metric tons of DAP fertilizer.

Port Assistant Health Officer Nurul Absar said they were informed through a local shipping agent that the sailors had the Covid-19 symptoms.

After that, health workers were sent to the ship to collect their samples. Further action will be taken after the test results, he added. 

