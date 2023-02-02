Fertiliser price won’t be hiked: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:50 pm

Related News

Fertiliser price won’t be hiked: Minister

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The government will not raise fertiliser prices in order to increase food production and ensure better food security in the long run, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said today.

"The government's policy is to increase food production at any cost and sustain food security. Therefore, it will not raise prices of agricultural inputs including seeds, fertilisers no matter how hard it gets amid the ongoing global economic recession," he said while speaking at an International Conference on Food and Nutrition Security to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in SAARC countries on Thursday (2 February).

Bangladesh Agricultural Extension Network (BAEN) and India's Participatory Rural Development Initiative Society (PRADIS) jointly organised the three-day conference at BRAC CDM Auditorium in Savar. 

"Whichever policies are adopted in other sectors, all cooperative ones including huge subsidies in agriculture will continue. The government will ensure whatever needs to be done to sustain agricultural production," Razzaque said.

Mentioning that there has been a bumper production of Aman, the agriculture minister said a record amount of food is already in stock and assured that the country will not witness famine.

Top News

Fertiliser prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

7h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

9h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

9h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

7m | TBS Current Affairs
Colorful display of SAGC

Colorful display of SAGC

12m | TBS Graduates
Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane