Fertiliser price won’t be hiked: Minister

The government will not raise fertiliser prices in order to increase food production and ensure better food security in the long run, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said today.

"The government's policy is to increase food production at any cost and sustain food security. Therefore, it will not raise prices of agricultural inputs including seeds, fertilisers no matter how hard it gets amid the ongoing global economic recession," he said while speaking at an International Conference on Food and Nutrition Security to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in SAARC countries on Thursday (2 February).

Bangladesh Agricultural Extension Network (BAEN) and India's Participatory Rural Development Initiative Society (PRADIS) jointly organised the three-day conference at BRAC CDM Auditorium in Savar.

"Whichever policies are adopted in other sectors, all cooperative ones including huge subsidies in agriculture will continue. The government will ensure whatever needs to be done to sustain agricultural production," Razzaque said.

Mentioning that there has been a bumper production of Aman, the agriculture minister said a record amount of food is already in stock and assured that the country will not witness famine.