Fertiliser from food waste: Ctg compost plant did not get the attention it deserves

Jobaer Chowdhury
22 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 05:17 pm

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Chattogram city's effort to transform food waste into compost fertiliser, a sustainable solution aimed at curbing environmental pollution and alleviating pressure on landfills, has been up against significant challenges over the past year and a half.

Despite its potential for economic and environmental benefits, the organic fertiliser production plant in the port city's Halishahar area, overseen by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), has struggled to gain traction.

The plant has the capacity to generate a maximum of three tonnes of compost fertiliser per day. However, the current output is a mere 300-500 kg on a daily basis. As such, the monthly production of fertilizer comes to 1 to 1.5 tonnes.

The facility houses 32 dumping tanks in a shed next to the designated waste disposal ground, facilitating the drying process of food waste. Initially launched with support through UNICEF funding in 2005, the composting plant was established with the intention of repurposing food waste into a valuable resource. 

Marketed under the name of "City Compost Fertiliser", these products are available in various packaging sizes, namely 1 kg, 2 kg, 5 kg, 20 kg, and 25 kg at the rate of Tk10 per kg.

According to plant officials, production activities are shrinking day by day due to less manpower, hindering the operational capabilities of the plant, and affecting its potential to scale production. Furthermore, the absence of a robust marketing strategy has hindered the brand recognition and market reach of the product.

At present, the plant receives food waste input from kitchen markets and eateries located in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), by truck. This waste is then subjected to processing procedures within the facility, an operation managed by a workforce comprising just six workers.

Md Anu Mia, a sub-assistant engineer overseeing Chattogram City Corporation's mechanical department, highlighted the purity of their produced fertiliser and its superior quality compared to market alternatives. Currently, small-scale production is in progress, addressing the high market prices of fertilisers.

He emphasised that with adequate support and an additional workforce, the plant's expansion is feasible and could enhance production.

Currently, there are 38 compost fertiliser companies offering products priced at Tk30-40 per kg wholesale and Tk45-60 per kg retail. In contrast, City Organic Fertilizer retails at Tk10 per kg.

Mohammad Nazim Uddin, senior scientific officer at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), who specialises in organic agriculture, revealed that the current cultivated land covers 8.9 million hectares.

The Ministry of Agriculture recommends an average use of three tonnes of compost fertilisers per hectare due to an absence of adverse effects in them, resulting in an annual demand of 18-19 million tonnes across paddy fields, other crops and orchards. Beyond the 38 registered firms, over 150 unregistered entrepreneurs operate in the compost fertiliser sector, contributing to a total production capacity of 12-15 million tonnes.

Mohammad Nazim Uddin emphasised that to amplify compost fertiliser adoption, production assurance is pivotal, underscoring the need for sponsors in the compost plants.

Reuse of food waste to curb pollution

The 2021 "Food Waste Index Report"' by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UK-based organisation WRAP revealed that the average Bangladeshi wastes 65kg of food annually, significantly surpassing figures in wealthier nations like Russia (33kg), the United States (59kg), and Ireland (55kg). Household food waste in Bangladesh reaches a staggering 10.62 million tonnes yearly.

Lack of proper waste management contributes to the growing waste accumulation, exacerbating environmental issues like land use and pollution. Recycling could mitigate this strain to an extent.

A recent seminar on the theme, "Seminar on Completion of Feasibility Study for Integrated Waste Treatment in Chattogram City," organised by the Japanese consultancies JFE Engineering Corporation and Yachiyo Engineering Co Ltd, revealed that Chattogram City generates around 2,100 tonnes of waste daily, with 68% being food waste.

The Global Methane Initiative of the US Environmental Protection Agency highlights that methane, a potent greenhouse gas, comprises about 20% of anthropogenic GHG emissions, second only to carbon dioxide. Methane's heat-trapping potential is over 25 times that of carbon dioxide, making decomposing food waste a significant methane source, and intensifying atmospheric warming.

Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, Professor at Chittagong University's Forestry and Ecology Institute, emphasised that converting food waste into organic fertiliser prevents soil nutrient loss. Otherwise, dumping food waste harms the soil-nutrient cycle, necessitating additional fertilisers.

Chattogram City Corporation's Chief Cleaning Officer (Acting) Muhammad Abul Hashem said a group dealing with organic farming placed a proposal in 2019-20 for outsourcing the entire plant. But it was not implemented due to the reluctance of the then-head of the mechanical department. 

"Now we are thinking about the means of expanding production as it is a promising initiative," he added.

Fertiliser / Food waste

Comments

