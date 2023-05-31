Ferrying of non-perishable goods to remain suspended for 7 days during Eid: Khalid
The government has decided to suspend ferrying of goods, except perishable ones and cattle, for seven days before and after the Eid-ul-Azha, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.
The minister made the disclosure while talking to reporters after a meeting over the movement of vessels ahead of Eid-ul-Azha at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
The suspension will remain in force from three days before or after the day of Eid-ul-Azha, he said.
There will be no restriction on carrying motorbikes, he added.