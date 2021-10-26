Ferry services resume on trial on Shimulia-Banglabazar route

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 01:08 pm

After a closure of 15 days, ferry services resumed operation on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route from today on a trial basis.

Ferry "Kunjalta" left Shimulia Ghat for Banglabazar at 11am carrying seven small and big vehicles, and 25 motorcycles.

"The decision to resume ferry movement on the route will depend on the outcome of today's experimental ferry operation," BIWTC Shimulia ghat Assistant Manager Faisal Ahmed said, confirming the matter to TBS.

He said, "Representatives of BIWTC, BIWTA, Bangladesh Army and Padma Bridge Authority were present on the vessel to assess the trail service."

Earlier on 11 October, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) suspended the Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry service due to strong currents in the Padma River.

The decision to halt ferry operation was taken to avoid accidents.

