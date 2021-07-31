Ferry routes crowded with Dhaka-bound garment workers

The number of Dhaka-bound passengers coming from Banglabazar to Shimulia Ghat is increasing. Most of them are garment workers or involved in various garment sector related jobs.

Social distance and hygiene rules are being ignored in the presence of hundreds of people.

Passengers heading to Dhaka from Shimulia Ghat are avoiding the police checkposts on the road and reaching Dhaka in small vehicles. The passengers have to pay two or three times more fares.

BIWTC Shimulia Ghat Manager Ahmed Ali said, "There are 10 ferries operating on the naval route. The ferry is open only for emergency vehicles. However, garment workers are returning to Dhaka to join work."

Meanwhile, a similar picture of people rushing towards Dhaka is seen at Paturia Ghat.

Anwar Anjum Moni, a worker in a garment factory based in Savar, said, "I saw on TV that the garments are opening from Sunday. After talking to the authorities, I left for Savar." However, she commented that there is boundless suffering due to no public transports.

Gabtoli-bound passenger Afaz Uddin said the fare from Paturia ferry ghat to Gabtoli is Tk100 but today, private cars are taking Tk1500. He said that he is forced to go to his destination with extra rent in order to protect his job.

Afsana Mimi, a garment worker, said, "I was at my village home in Faridpur as the lockdown is till the 5th. Now that the factory has opened, I left for Gazipur. I travelled on rickshaws, vans, sometimes on foot as there are no buses on the roads and highways."

The driver of a private car, who did not want to be named, said, "Despite the risk of coronavirus infection, I took the car to earn for my family."

When asked about the extra fare, he said that everything has to be "managed" on the road. There are costs. So he is forced to take more rent, said he.

Zillur Rahman, DGM, Aricha office, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said, "There were eight ferries plying on the Paturia-Daulatdia route and three on the Aricha-Kazirhat route. A large number of passengers were crossing the navigable route on each ferry."

Garment workers are returning to Dhaka as the readymade garment sector will resume production from 1 August.

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) made an announcement that all export-oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, will resume production from 1 August amid the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

The cabinet division issued a notification in this connection on Friday after business leaders had kept asking the government for permission to operate factories amid the ongoing lockdown.