Ferry now only hope for motorbikers after Padma Bridge ban 

Hundreds of motorcyclists had to resort to the lone ferry operational at Mawa to cross River Padma following the government move banning the two-wheeler from plying the Padma Bridge.

A large number of motorbikes were seen waiting near the toll plaza at the Mawa end around 9pm on Monday hoping to cross to Jazira via the long-awaited bridge.

However, they were forced to take the "Kunjalata" ferry to reach Majhirkanda from Shimulia ghat as law enforcers obstructed them from plying on the Padma Bridge as per directives from the authorities.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Inspector Ziauddin Zia of Mawa Traffic Police, said, "Many motorbikers, unaware of the ban, started gathering near the toll plaza from today morning.

"We had to convince them to take the ferry instead."

The Bridges Division banned motorcycles on the bridge from 6am today as the pressure of motorbikes overwhelmed the toll plaza employees and two bikers died in a crash on the bridge yesterday (26 June).

The bridge authority, police, army and district administration have strengthened their monitoring and security efforts following multiple incidents of violation of the rules imposed by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA).

BBA Supervising Engineer (Bridge) Md Tofazzel Hossain, said "We are not allowing motorbikes to come near the toll plaza area.

"They will not be able to cross the bridge as per the government directives."