Ferry capsizes in Manikganj: Rescue operations resume for 3rd day

Rescue teams have resumed operations for the third day to recover the capsized ro-ro ferry Amanat Shah that sank into the River Padma.

The rescue ship Hamza resumed the rescue operation from 8:30am on Friday.

The Fire Service, Coast Guard, and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTA) personnel are also engaged in the rescue efforts, SM Sanowar, commander of the rescue ship Hamza, said.

According to the latest information, the sunken ferry still has four goods-laden trucks and a few motorcycles.

Recovery efforts are underway to pull them up.

The ro-ro ferry Amanat Shah capsized in the River Padma near the ghat no 5 at Paturia in Manikganj at around 9:30am on Wednesday.

The vessel was carrying 14 trucks and a few motorcycles at the time.

Ten trucks and a motorcycle have been recovered from the sunken ferry in the last two days. Rescue operations are ongoing to recover the remaining vehicles.