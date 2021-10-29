Ferry capsizes in Manikganj: Rescue operations resume for 3rd day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 10:29 am

Related News

Ferry capsizes in Manikganj: Rescue operations resume for 3rd day

The rescue ship Hamza resumed the rescue operation from 8:30am on Friday

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 10:29 am
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Rescue teams have resumed operations for the third day to recover the capsized ro-ro ferry Amanat Shah that sank into the River Padma.

The rescue ship Hamza resumed the rescue operation from 8:30am on Friday.

The Fire Service, Coast Guard, and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTA) personnel are also engaged in the rescue efforts, SM Sanowar, commander of the rescue ship Hamza, said.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

According to the latest information, the sunken ferry still has four goods-laden trucks and a few motorcycles.

Recovery efforts are underway to pull them up.

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

The ro-ro ferry Amanat Shah capsized in the River Padma near the ghat no 5 at Paturia in Manikganj at around 9:30am on Wednesday.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The vessel was carrying 14 trucks and a few motorcycles at the time. 

Ten trucks and a motorcycle have been recovered from the sunken ferry in the last two days. Rescue operations are ongoing to recover the remaining vehicles.

Top News

Ro-Ro Ferry / Ro-Ro Ferry Amanat Shah / Ferry capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

14h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

14h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

14h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era