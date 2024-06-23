Ferry-boat collision in Kalurghat: Palli Bidyut official still missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:22 pm

Related News

Ferry-boat collision in Kalurghat: Palli Bidyut official still missing

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:22 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An official from Palli Bidyut remains missing after falling into the Karnaphuli River following a collision between a boat and a ferry at Chattogram's Kalurghat yesterday. 

The incident occurred around 5:40pm on Saturday (22 June), when two people fell into the river as the boat, carrying passengers, collided with the ferry near the Kalurghat bridge. 

Locals managed to rescue a person named Noor Kader. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, Ashraf Uddin Kajal (48), director of Chattogram Palli Bidyut Samity-1, remains missing as of 5pm on Sunday, 23 hours after the incident.

Bahar Uddin, senior station officer of Kalurghat station of the Fire Service, told The Business Standard, "The divers carried out the operation until 8pm on Saturday. The operation resumed at 6am this morning. The missing person has not been rescued yet. The operation will continue until the rescue is completed."

Chattogram's Sadarghat Naval Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ekram Ullah said, "Locals say two people are missing, but we have information on only one missing person. No case has been filed in this regard yet."

Top News

Palli Bidyut Samity / missing / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

2h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

7m | Videos
General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

52m | Videos
ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

2h | Videos
Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

2h | Videos