Ferry-boat collision in Kalurghat: Palli Bidyut official still missing

An official from Palli Bidyut remains missing after falling into the Karnaphuli River following a collision between a boat and a ferry at Chattogram's Kalurghat yesterday.

The incident occurred around 5:40pm on Saturday (22 June), when two people fell into the river as the boat, carrying passengers, collided with the ferry near the Kalurghat bridge.

Locals managed to rescue a person named Noor Kader.

However, Ashraf Uddin Kajal (48), director of Chattogram Palli Bidyut Samity-1, remains missing as of 5pm on Sunday, 23 hours after the incident.

Bahar Uddin, senior station officer of Kalurghat station of the Fire Service, told The Business Standard, "The divers carried out the operation until 8pm on Saturday. The operation resumed at 6am this morning. The missing person has not been rescued yet. The operation will continue until the rescue is completed."

Chattogram's Sadarghat Naval Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ekram Ullah said, "Locals say two people are missing, but we have information on only one missing person. No case has been filed in this regard yet."