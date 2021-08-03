Ferries wait for vehicles as passenger load declines on Shimulia-Banglabazar route

On the third day of factory reopening, passenger pressure on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route has declined compared to the last three days.

Ferry services, however, have reportedly been delayed while waiting for vehicles, most of which were freight trucks.

A small number of passengers from the south-western part of the country were seen crossing the Padma by ferry to reach Dhaka on Tuesday amid various restrictions since other modes of water transport have been closed.

Meanwhile, many were forced to walk hundreds of miles with no available public transport due to a nationwide lockdown. Those who used small vehicles to reach their destinations had to pay two or three times more fare than usual.



Photo: TBS

Several buses were seen breaking the rules and plying from Mawa crossroads on the highway.

BIWTC Shimulia ghat Assistant Manager Faisal Ahmed said, "Ten ferries are operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route today."