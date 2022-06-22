Ferries on Shimulia-Majhirkandi, Kathalbari will remain close from 24-25 June

Ferries on Shimulia-Majhirkandi and Kathalbari routes will remain close from 12pm on June 24 to 6pm on June 25 6pm as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to inaugurate the multipurpose Padma Bridge on June 25.

Besides, Mayor Hanif Flyover, Postogola Bridge and N-8, a National Highway between the capital Dhaka and the town of Patuakhali, will also remain closeduring the period, said a press release of Bridge Division.

However, people have asked to use Babu Bazar Bridge and its adjacent roads for movement, added the press release.