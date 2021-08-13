Ferries plying around Padma Bridge to get outer rubber layer

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday said the ferries that ply the Shumulia-Banglabazar Ferry Ghat route will install an outer layer of rubber for the security of the Padma Bridge.

The layer of rubber will act to cushion the blow from the vessels' bodies on the concrete pillars.

"An order has been issued to install outer rubber layers on ferries," he said after visiting Shimulia Ferry Ghat in Munshiganj.

The state minister said they feel embarrassed at the alarming frequency with which vessels have been hitting the pillars of the Padma Bridge.

"Steps have been taken in this regard. There were some instructions. But we noticed laxity to some extent in following the instructions," he said adding that they would sit in a high-level meeting soon to decide the next steps to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

Banglabazar ferry ghat can't be used any more after the Padma Bridge is launched fully because of the overall security of the bridge. "In that case, we want to shift the ferry ghat to Majikhandi," he said, adding that they also visited the Majikandi on Friday.

Khalid Mahmud hoped the government's flagship development project, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, would be opened for traffic in the next year. "If any part of Padma Bridge is hit by anything, it actually hurts the heart of the people. So, it (hitting the Padma Bridge) will no way be accepted," he said.

He also visited the Padma Bridge and also its pillar no-10, that was most recently hit by a ferry. Mawa naval police IC JM Shirajul Kabir said the navigator of the ferry lost control of the vessel due to strong river current, leading to the crash.

Navigator Md Badal Hossain said "Though a crack developed in the ferry after it had hit the pier, we could safely reach Shimulia ghat," he said.

In the past two months, at least five such accidents have taken place in the district.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq and Deputy Commissioner of Munshiganj Kazi Nahid Rasul were present during the state minister's visit.