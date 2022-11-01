Ferdous Mottakin becomes first Bangladeshi to head TikTok’s public policy for South Asia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 06:20 pm

Related News

Ferdous Mottakin becomes first Bangladeshi to head TikTok’s public policy for South Asia

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ferdous Mottakin, an information technology engineer and public policy expert from Bangladesh, has been appointed as the head of government relations and public policy for South Asia of TikTok, a popular short video platform around the world.

After completing his responsibility as the Government and Public Relations Manager for Bangladesh Affairs of TikTok since January this year, he has been promoted to the new post last May, confirmed industry insiders.  

During his tenure as Government and Public Relations manager for Bangladesh, there has been a major change in TikTok's removal of offensive videos from the platform in Bangladesh and South Asia.

Among all the social media platforms in the world, Ferdous Mottakin is the only Bangladeshi national serving as the head of the Public Policy Department for South Asia.

Feldous Mottakin established his career after graduating with a higher degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the famous Simon Fraser University in Canada.

During his career, he has held several important positions in GSMA, a global organisation of operators and other service providers in the mobile telecommunication sector for ten consecutive years.

Prior to this, he served as the head of Regulatory Affairs of edotco Bangladesh, Asia's largest telecommunication network service provider.

In addition, he served as the PMO project manager at Huawei, a Chinese IT manufacturing company.

Top News

TikTok / South Asia / Ferdous Mottakin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

5h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

7h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

21h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

1d | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

1d | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due