Ferdous Mottakin becomes first Bangladeshi to head TikTok’s public policy for South Asia

Ferdous Mottakin, an information technology engineer and public policy expert from Bangladesh, has been appointed as the head of government relations and public policy for South Asia of TikTok, a popular short video platform around the world.

After completing his responsibility as the Government and Public Relations Manager for Bangladesh Affairs of TikTok since January this year, he has been promoted to the new post last May, confirmed industry insiders.

During his tenure as Government and Public Relations manager for Bangladesh, there has been a major change in TikTok's removal of offensive videos from the platform in Bangladesh and South Asia.

Among all the social media platforms in the world, Ferdous Mottakin is the only Bangladeshi national serving as the head of the Public Policy Department for South Asia.

Feldous Mottakin established his career after graduating with a higher degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the famous Simon Fraser University in Canada.

During his career, he has held several important positions in GSMA, a global organisation of operators and other service providers in the mobile telecommunication sector for ten consecutive years.

Prior to this, he served as the head of Regulatory Affairs of edotco Bangladesh, Asia's largest telecommunication network service provider.

In addition, he served as the PMO project manager at Huawei, a Chinese IT manufacturing company.