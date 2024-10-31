Feni University launches English Cultural & Humanities Organization

Feni University came alive with the vibrant spirit of community as the English Department celebrated the launch of echo (English Cultural and Humanities Organization) through an energetic Chooruivati picnic yesterday (30 October).

This event marked a significant milestone for the newly formed social and cultural organisation, uniting esteemed faculty members with current and former students, reads a press release.

As the sun graced the university grounds, attendees began to gather around noon. Students donned colorful shalwar kameez, saree and punjabis, their laughter mingling in the air, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and nostalgia.

The event officially kicked off at noon, with a warm welcome from the organizers. The Vice Chancellor of Feni University, Professor Dr. M. Jamaluddin Ahmed, officiated the proceedings, emphasizing the importance of community and culture in fostering a supportive academic environment.

The English Vikings football team received crests as they were honoured for their impressive achievement as runners-up in the FU Football Tournament 2024. Their success became a shared pride among attendees, reinforcing the unity within the community.

The highlight of the day came as participants engaged in spirited games, including a lively cricket match that echoed the enthusiasm of local sports. The sound of bats striking balls and the cheer of friends supporting one another resonated throughout the campus, reminding everyone of the strong bonds formed during their time at the university.

In addition to cricket, a fun game of musical chairs added an element of excitement and laughter. Students of all ages participated, creating a lively and friendly competition that encouraged social interaction among juniors and seniors. This engagement fostered connections, breaking down barriers and strengthening relationships within the university community.

As the sun dipped toward the horizon around 4 PM, participants gathered for a communal feast, enjoying flavorful chicken biryani and vibrant salad. The atmosphere was filled with warmth and camaraderie, as stories and memories flowed freely.

By 5pm, as the event came to a close, attendees gathered for a group photo, capturing the day's essence—a moment of shared joy and connection. The Chooruivati picnic was more than just an event; it was a celebration of culture, community, and the vibrant spirit of Feni University.

The members of echo pledged to continue nurturing relationships among current and former students, striving to promote the English Department's success and growth. Today's celebration stands as a testament to the powerful connections forged through shared experiences, creativity, and a love for literature.

As the echoes of laughter and joy linger in the air, the Chooruivati picnic reminds us of the importance of community and the stories that bind us, ensuring that the spirit of collaboration and culture thrives within the walls of Feni University.