Feni-3: Probe committee formed over assault on presiding officer

Independent candidate and former Awami League MP Haji Rahim Ullah misbehaved with Presiding Officer Assistant Professor Amir Hossain Chowdhury while he was on duty at Bhorbazar Advocate Belayet Hossain High School centre in of Feni-3 constituency. Photo: UNB

A five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident of arrogant behavior of independent candidate and Awami League leader Haji Rahim Ullah with a presiding officer of Feni-3 constituency's Sonagazi upazila.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within three working days.

According to district administration source, independent candidate and former Awami League MP Haji Rahim Ullah has threatened to kill Presiding Officer Assistant Professor Amir Hossain Chowdhury while he was on duty at Bhorbazar Advocate Belayet Hossain High School centre in Nawabpur union of Sonagazi upazila of Feni-3 constituency in the 12th parliamentary election.

Returning Officer Musammat Shahina Akhter formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident.

The members of the committee include Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) as convener, Sonagazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) as member secretary, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sonagazi Circle), Sonagazi Upazila Election Officer and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonagazi Police Station as members.

Presiding Officer Amir Hossain said, "Voters were coming and voting was going in an orderly manner since morning. Suddenly independent candidate Haji Rahim Ullah entered the polling center with 7-8 youths and asked me why I ordered fake votes."

"As soon as I replied that I did not give such an order, Haji Rahim Ullah slapped me on my face and left the spot after abusing me," he added.

Independent candidate Haji Rahim Ullah said, "The presiding officer ordered to cast fake votes. For this, a verbal complaint has been given against him to the election search committee."