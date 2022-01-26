Fencing India-Bangladesh border is a major challenge: BSF Inspector General

Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (IG) of South Bengal Frontier Anurag Garg said that the Indo-Bangladesh border has become quite a challenge for the force due to lack of fencing.

He made the remarks on Tuesday (25 January) during an interview with ANI.

Garg said, "Bengal is a vast area. South Bengal border runs from Sundarban to Malda. Although we have tried to fence the border, due to lack of land, we are unable to do so."

"As we know, 150 metres of open land is required for fencing at the border. There are villages after villages along the border, we haven't found the required free area. It is difficult to recognise who is a Bengali and who is a Bangladeshi."

"Even the Bangladesh Border Security Force [BGB] is concerned about drugs," he added.

When asked about talks with the state government surrounding the issue of land and fencing, the IG said, "Fencing is not possible in some areas. We are trying to obtain the land that is under the state government. There was no obstruction on their part [of the state]."

He said this was challenging for the state government as well because people living on the border do not permit land acquisition.