Female travel platform Wander Woman launches 'WanderStars'

Bangladesh

Press Release
12 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Wander Woman, a travel platform for female travelers, has launched 'Wander Stars', a women leadership case competition, supported by Avijatrik and BRAC Bank Tara.

The official announcement was made during a recent event organised by Wander Woman and BRAC Bank Tara at the BRAC Bank Head Offices situated in the city's Tejgaon area, said a press release.

Targeted towards university-level female students from more than 10 campuses, Wander Stars aims at removing the noticeable gender gap in the tourism sector and encourage the women to go on trips and build their network. More than 400 students signed up for the competition.

The competition entails developing and exercising the leadership skills of women by taking them through training curriculum on how to take lead on group tours and teach them more valuable behavioral skills through the comprehensive training provided by Wander Woman.

The top three teams will receive a full-fledged free domestic trip which will be funded by Avijatrik, who are also the sponsors of this competition. BRAC Bank Tara and AGAMI are the banking partners. The winners will also get fast-tracked to trip leadership recruitment and other earning opportunities from Wander Woman.

Sabira Mehrin Saba, founder of Wander Woman, said, "This was a big milestone for them to design with their squad-an innovative challenge for women to solve and win a fully funded trip in Bangladesh."

Head of Women Banking of BRAC Bank Mehruba Reza quipped, "We found it an interesting idea to connect with female students and also help them provide knowledge that money management and banking are equally important while we plan for traveling. TARA has always tried to support activities around women which empower them. We look forward to working together for many different initiatives with Wander Woman in future as well."

