Female students shield police as protests intensify in Shahbagh

Eyewitness Ashiq, a young protester said, "Several hundred of our fellow students were near the Intercontinental Hotel when Awami League members opened fire, injuring three. We immediately chased them back to Karwan Bazar. However, despite the presence of about fifty police officers in Banglamotor, they remained passive."

Photo: Sakhawat Prince/TBS
Photo: Sakhawat Prince/TBS

Thousands of students have taken over the streets surrounding Shahbagh, with many of their parents joining the demonstration. 

The situation at the Shahbagh police station remains tense, with over a hundred police officers stationed near the entrance. The officers, maintaining a calm demeanor, are being shielded by a group of female students who have formed a protective barrier around them.

Participants, carrying bamboo sticks, rods, and green flags, are chanting slogans such as "Shame on Hasina," "Burn Sheikh Hasina's throne," and "When will Sheikh Hasina go?"

Around 1pm, large groups of students marched from the Raju Memorial Sculpture towards Shahbagh, continuously swelling the crowd. 

By 2pm, members of various wings of the ruling Awami League allegedly fired shots at the students from the direction of Banglamotor and Paribagh roads.

Eyewitness Ashiq, a young protester said, "Several hundred of our fellow students were near the Intercontinental Hotel when Awami League members opened fire, injuring three. We immediately chased them back to Karwan Bazar. However, despite the presence of about fifty police officers in Banglamotor, they remained passive."

The protest at Shahbagh is primarily composed of students and youth, with a significant number of female participants. Additionally, there is a notable presence of young adult protesters.

Around 2:30pm, protesters set tyres on fire in the middle of the road at Banglamotor. Several female students were seen sitting on the road, showing no signs of fear as they continued their demonstration.

Due to the protests, all medicine shops near Shahbagh are closed. Roads leading to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital are blocked, allowing only patients and their relatives to enter.

Despite there being around 50 pharmacies near the hospital, none are open, causing difficulties for those needing medicine.

 

 

