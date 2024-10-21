Female statue of DU's Raju Memorial covered with hijab by unknown persons; removed later

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 12:58 pm

The female statue of Dhaka University's Raju Memorial was seen covered with a black cloth on the night of Sunday, 20 October 2024. Photo: Collected

Some unknown individuals wrapped a black cloth on the female statue of Dhaka University's Raju Memorial last night (20 October), reports Prothom Alo. 

While no one could provide clear information on when exactly the black cloth was wrapped around the statue, former DU Student Union president Liton Nandi and a few others later removed it around midnight.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed sent two assistant proctors, Muhammad Rafiqul Islam and Md Robiul Islam, to inspect the once upon hearing the news. They visited the Raju Sculpture around 1am. 

"We went to the Raju Sculpture and saw that the cloth had been removed. We couldn't identify those involved in this incident," Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo.

"We will identify them by examining the surrounding CCTV footage," he added. 

Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said, "We will form an investigation committee of three or four members by today. We will conduct the investigation using video footage from various agencies.

"Such activities cannot be allowed here," he added.

