Female RMG worker injured in 23 October Ashulia clash dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:19 pm

Related News

Female RMG worker injured in 23 October Ashulia clash dies

Champa's passing marks the first fatality from this recent unrest in the Ashulia industrial area, where garment workers have been pressing for unpaid dues and safety assurances. 

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:19 pm
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). File photo: Collected
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). File photo: Collected

Champa Khatun, 25, a female garment worker who was injured in a clash with law enforcement in Ashulia on 23 October, succumbed to her injuries this morning at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost Inspector Md Faruk confirmed her death to The Business Standard, stating, 

"Champa Khatun was undergoing treatment in the hospital's ICU after sustaining injuries in the Ashulia clash. She succumbed to her injuries this morning," said Md Faquk, inspector of the DMCH police outpost. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Her body has been sent to the hospital morgue," he added. 

Champa, hailing from Rangpur, was employed at Generation Next Fashions Ltd. 

Ashulia Industrial Police Superintendent Md Sarwar Alam also confirmed her passing.

During the demonstration demanding overdue wages on 23 October, a clash broke out between the Generation Next Fashions workers and law enforcers. 

Other nearby factory workers joined, with incidents of brick-throwing towards various factories.

Initially, police responded with sound grenades and tear gas, dispersing the crowd, but several workers, including Champa, were injured.

According to eyewitness and worker Md Shamim, workers had gathered peacefully near the factory before proceeding towards Narsinghpur when police launched tear gas and rubber bullets, resulting in over 40 reported injuries.

Champa's passing marks the second fatality from this recent unrest in the Ashulia industrial area, where garment workers have been pressing for unpaid dues and safety assurances. 

Earlier on 30 September, Kawsar Hossain Khan, 27, an operator of Mango Tex Limited, was shot dead during a protest in the Ashulia industrial zone. 

Top News

RMG Worker / dead / Dhaka Medical College Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

48m | Videos
What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

1h | Videos
Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

1h | Videos
All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

2h | Videos