Female RMG worker injured in 23 October Ashulia clash dies

Champa Khatun, 25, a female garment worker who was injured in a clash with law enforcement in Ashulia on 23 October, succumbed to her injuries this morning at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost Inspector Md Faruk confirmed her death to The Business Standard, stating,

"Champa Khatun was undergoing treatment in the hospital's ICU after sustaining injuries in the Ashulia clash. She succumbed to her injuries this morning," said Md Faquk, inspector of the DMCH police outpost.

"Her body has been sent to the hospital morgue," he added.

Champa, hailing from Rangpur, was employed at Generation Next Fashions Ltd.

Ashulia Industrial Police Superintendent Md Sarwar Alam also confirmed her passing.

During the demonstration demanding overdue wages on 23 October, a clash broke out between the Generation Next Fashions workers and law enforcers.

Other nearby factory workers joined, with incidents of brick-throwing towards various factories.

Initially, police responded with sound grenades and tear gas, dispersing the crowd, but several workers, including Champa, were injured.

According to eyewitness and worker Md Shamim, workers had gathered peacefully near the factory before proceeding towards Narsinghpur when police launched tear gas and rubber bullets, resulting in over 40 reported injuries.

Champa's passing marks the second fatality from this recent unrest in the Ashulia industrial area, where garment workers have been pressing for unpaid dues and safety assurances.

Earlier on 30 September, Kawsar Hossain Khan, 27, an operator of Mango Tex Limited, was shot dead during a protest in the Ashulia industrial zone.