Female newspaper hawker Khuki dies

Dil Afroz Khuki alias Khuki, the only female newspaper hawker in Rajshahi, died in the early hours of yesterday.

She was 60.

She breathed her last at Missionaries of Charity Ashadan Mother Teresa Monastery at Mahisbathan in Rajshahi city around 1:30am.

Khuki, a resident of Rajshahi city's Sagarpara area, used to distribute newspapers to earn her livelihood.

She got married when she was a student of Bharateswari Homes School in Tangail in 1980s. But she became a widow at younger age following the death of her husband.

She started working as a newspaper hawker in 1991. Her struggle works as an inspiration to deprived and disabled people in the locality.

She received 'Joyeeta Award'.

On 13 November, 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came forward to alleviate the plight of the woman newspaper vendor. On behalf of the prime minister, local administration took the charge of Dil Afroz Khuki.

