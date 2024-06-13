Female garment worker stabbed to death by robbers in Gazipur

A female garment worker was fatally stabbed by robbers in Konabari, Gazipur, on Wednesday (12 June) night.

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway near the Baimail Bridge.

The deceased, Rubina Khatun, 22, was employed as a junior operator in the trimming section at Shanon Sweaters Ltd.

According to eyewitnesses, around 8:30pm, Rubina was travelling in an autorickshaw with two other passengers from Vogra Bypass towards Konabari. As they reached the Baimail Bridge, three youths on a motorcycle intercepted the autorickshaw and demanded all the female passengers' mobile phones. When Rubina refused, they stabbed her in the back and thigh before fleeing with the phone.

Rubina was initially taken to Konabari Popular Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

Autorickshaw driver Md Rezaul Karim said, "I was heading towards Konabari from Vogra Bypass with two passengers. The female passenger joined us later. As we passed the Baimail garbage area, three youths on a motorcycle blocked our path. They demanded the mobile phone from the female passenger. When she refused, they stabbed her and quickly fled with the phone. I couldn't even get out of the vehicle. I then rushed her to the hospital."

Konabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge KM Ashraf Uddin confirmed the incident, stating, "A female garment worker was killed by robbers who stabbed her while stealing her mobile phone on Wednesday night. The body has been sent to the morgue, and her relatives have been informed. A case will be filed once we receive the complaint. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.