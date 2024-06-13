Female garment worker stabbed to death by robbers in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 12:14 pm

Related News

Female garment worker stabbed to death by robbers in Gazipur

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway near the Baimail Bridge.

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 12:14 pm
Female garment worker stabbed to death by robbers in Gazipur

A female garment worker was fatally stabbed by robbers in Konabari, Gazipur, on Wednesday (12 June) night. 

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway near the Baimail Bridge.

The deceased, Rubina Khatun, 22, was employed as a junior operator in the trimming section at Shanon Sweaters Ltd. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to eyewitnesses, around 8:30pm, Rubina was travelling in an autorickshaw with two other passengers from Vogra Bypass towards Konabari. As they reached the Baimail Bridge, three youths on a motorcycle intercepted the autorickshaw and demanded all the female passengers' mobile phones. When Rubina refused, they stabbed her in the back and thigh before fleeing with the phone.

Rubina was initially taken to Konabari Popular Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

Autorickshaw driver Md Rezaul Karim said, "I was heading towards Konabari from Vogra Bypass with two passengers. The female passenger joined us later. As we passed the Baimail garbage area, three youths on a motorcycle blocked our path. They demanded the mobile phone from the female passenger. When she refused, they stabbed her and quickly fled with the phone. I couldn't even get out of the vehicle. I then rushed her to the hospital."

Konabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge KM Ashraf Uddin confirmed the incident, stating, "A female garment worker was killed by robbers who stabbed her while stealing her mobile phone on Wednesday night. The body has been sent to the morgue, and her relatives have been informed. A case will be filed once we receive the complaint. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

Top News

garment worker / stabbed to death / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

4h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

14h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

43m | Videos
The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

3h | Videos
Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

16h | Videos
Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

5h | Videos