Female garment worker killed in Kuril road accident

A female worker of a readymade garment factory was killed when a speedy bus hit her in Kazibari area in Kuril last night.

The victim was identified as Keya Sutradar, 29.

The accident occurred when a reckless passenger bus of "Prochesta Transport Company" hit her while she was crossing the road in the Kazibari area at around 7pm on Thursday, police said.

Critically injured Keya, also mother of two children, was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital and then she was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but the duty doctor declared her dead at around 9pm, said concerned Bhatara Thana Officer-in-Charge (OC) ABM Asaduzzaman.

Police seized the bus and arrested its driver, he added.