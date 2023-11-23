Female constable killed in Savar road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 06:00 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
A female police constable has been killed after a speeding bus hit her motorbike in Hemayetpur area of Savar.

The deceased was identified as Afsana Aktar, 22, a constable of the Armed Police Battalion.

Afsana's husband sustained minor injuries in the accident that occurred around 3:00pm on Thursday (23 November).

According to police, Afsana was going to her sister's house in the Kalampur area of Dhamrai, riding a motorcycle with her husband around noon. A speeding bus of Selfie Paribahan hit their motorcycle on the highway in Hemayetpur area, leaving her dead on the spot.

Later, police recovered her body and seized the killer bus.

Savar Highway police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Abul Hossain told The Business Standard that the bus driver fled the scene following the accident. 

Legal procedures to pursue appropriate actions regarding the accident are currently in progress, he added.
 

